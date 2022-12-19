Sir Jinx Dubs Ice Cube “A Fake Gangster” Amid Ongoing Lawsuit

O'Shea Jackson Sr. aka Ice Cube (L) and Sir Jinx attend the ceremony honoring Ice Cube with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on June 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Sir Jinx is fed up with Ice Cube’s refusal to pay him royalties, recently referring to him as a “fake gangster.”

The producer took to Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18) to give the emcee a piece of his mind, calling out the Big 3 founder for his “crook” ways and alleging that the legend isn’t from “111 Crip.”

“How the hell am I paying a lawyer to get money this ni**a been [owing] me for years? Ni**as can hide behind big Gates and security, but you can’t hide from time,” the producer warned in his lengthy IG post. “Your time is coming, Mr. Jackson. Trust me, fake gangster.”

“You stole from there. You never went to St Louis, you stole those stories from shorty and J.D. and Big Wave. I suppose you made up all this stuff by yourself. Is he going to pay me or you going to pay for more security?”

Later in the post, the Los Angeles native, née Anthony Wheaton, continued, calling out his former collaborator for doing to “others the way Warner Bros did him.” He also attached a diss record to the post, doubling down on his stance against the “No Vaseline” rhymer.

“Cube has learned a lot from his business partner Jeffrey Kwatinetz. This guy creates a hostile workplace by incessantly talking about the greatness of Donald Trump’s former political advisor Steve Bannon, while also behaving in an Islamophobic fashion,” Wheaton, 52, asserted.

“Wasn’t Cube down wit da Nation? What kind gangsta is this? Sad these dudes can’t be righteous with their family. I hope you win and get What’s owed to you brother. You have my full support. Salute true legend.”

He filed a lawsuit in May 2021 against the west coast icon, claiming that Cube hasn’t issued him royalties for his work with him. Jinx’s suit claimed that the Amerikkka’s Most Wanted entertainer had evaded coughing up $100,000 in back pay and took the issue to court, demanding payment from the Hip-Hop icon.

When Jinx initially filed the lawsuit, TMZ reported that a source close to the rapper, née O’Shea Jackson Sr., claimed Cube loaned Sir Jinx cash over the years, which was never repaid. As a result, Jackson did not intend to give the producer any cash.

Sir Jinx is most famous for producing Ice Cube’s iconic diss track “No Vaseline.” However, the Cali native also worked on other tracks with NWA’s former frontman, such as “True to the Game,” “The Bomb,” and many more.

Cube has yet to offer a reply to Jinx’s claims and diss track.