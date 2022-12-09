Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled’s Platinum Plaques For “Insulting” Him And Jamaica

Sizzla has destroyed two of DJ Khaled’s platinum plaques, burning them in a bonfire while accusing the Miami resident of insulting him. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the “Without You” singer uploaded multiple clips on Instagram of himself tearing up the plaques he received for his work on Khaled’s Father of Asahd and Grateful.

The reggae artist and a few of his friends can be heard speaking in patois while beginning the process of desecrating the plaques, first removing the pair of platinum-coated vinyl records from the Grateful plaque. “Grateful with no gratitude,” Sizzla says of the DJ while continuing to rip the plaque apart.

However, Sizzla makes sure to remove the photos of Khaled’s son, Asahd, from each plaque and can be heard saying “babies are innocent” and “save the baby” before perching them on a wall.

“Holy Emmanuel I, King Selassie I'” he and his associates chant, with the 46-year-old later alleging that Khaled insulted him.

In the second video, Sizzla and his crew burn what’s left of the plaques, as he continues to voice his displeasure with his former collaborator. “You insult me. You’re not the best, you’re the worst…whatever you feel like DJ Khaled, you can’t style Sizzla. I’m boss here, man.”

He then says “Africa…Burn the devil. Burn corruption,” before further antagonizing Khaled. “What ya feel like? You can’t even say me name,” he scoffs as the plaques continue to go up in flames.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl58T2rD5KF/

In the third clip, Sizzla tosses what appears to be the wrapping that the plaques originally came in into the fire and says that the 47-year-old hitmaker not only “insulted” him, but Jamaica as a whole.

“DJ Khaled, you insulted me, man,” he states. “You insult Jamaica.” He then retrieves the photos of Ashad he previously set aside and says he’s more appreciative of them than he is of the actual plaques themselves. “I’d rather accept this as my plaque, man. Babies are innocent. This is my godchild right here, okay. Rastafar.” He then tells one of his associates to put the photos in his “stu” before concluding the video by telling the camera, “Selassie, bless you.”

It remains unclear of the exact reason why Sizzla felt insulted by DJ Khaled, as he never points directly to the offense made on the part of the We The Best leader.

Sizzla and DJ Khaled have worked with one another on numerous occasions. In 2017, Sizzla appeared on Khaled’s album cut “Intro (I’m So Grateful)” and later reunited with him on the songs “Holy Mountain” and “TSKNM.”