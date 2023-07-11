Ski Mask The Slump God Fan Goes Viral For Failed Crowd Surf

Ski Mask the Slump God’s fan went viral after a failed stage dive during Switzerland’s 2023 Openair Frauenfeld Festival.

In a viral clip from the audience, the rapper checks in with them to see if they would catch his fan. The audience can be seen declining to no avail as Slump God then waves to the fan on stage to take the leap of faith. When the fan jumps off the elevated stage, the crowd stays true to their word and moves out of the way.

In the clip, the fan can be seen landing face-first on the ground, kissing the pavement and losing bits of his clothing. Fortunately for the Soundcloud-era rapper and the fan, the unnamed man wasn’t severely injured in his attempt to crowd surf. Following the viral footage, one of the rapper’s frequent collaborators, DJ Scheme, took to Twitter to clarify that Ski and his team told the fan not to hop off the platform. “We told him don’t jump,” Scheme tweeted.

We told him don’t jump — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) July 10, 2023

In other news concerning concert crowds, Lil Yachty fans in Poland were treated to six performances of his viral hit, “Poland.” The rapper-turned-podcaster hit the stage in Central Europe, performing the fan-favorite cut to a sold-out crowd. Lil Boat posted the video to his Instagram on Saturday (July 1), showing off his crowd control with every successive “Poland” rendition.

The first performance showed the European audience singing along to the Wockhardt-influenced love song as Yachty stared at the crowd demanding they “sing that sh*t.” However, by the sixth performance, the venue was belting out the druggy cut in unison, with the artist no longer needing to sing along.

Before the success of “Poland,” the Georgian artist spoke to Zane Lowe about initially not wanting to release this “type of song” as he geared up for his new psychadelic rock album, Let’s Start Here.

“That was irritating,” Boat expressed. “I was pissed because I made ‘Poland’ while making this album on a day when they were mixing and I was in the other room just bored with the homies. I would’ve never dropped ‘Poland’ — ever — because I wanted to pivot myself into this.”

“So I was really irritated when it dropped, but I’m so grateful it did. Like I said, I really don’t know what I do next. I don’t know if I’m a do this again or do more rap,” he concluded.