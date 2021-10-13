Smokey Robinson Considers His Nearly-Fatal COVID Battle “One Of The Most Frightening Fights”

Smokey Robinson feared he’d never sing again following an intense battle with COVID-19 last December. The Motown legend opened up to DailyMail about his 11-day hospital stay in the acute unit, though he admittedly doesn’t remember 4-5 of those days.

“It really was touch and go and a terribly debilitating ailment,” the 81-year-old crooner stated. He also feared he’d never be able to sing again. “…it took my voice. I could barely even talk. Even when I got home I was hoarse. I could not try to sing because I was afraid. It was one of the most frightening fights I have ever had.”

Oddly enough, Robinson didn’t consider his battle to be nearly fatal until after it ended. He revealed, “None of this really scared me until after I came home. When I was there trying to get well while weak, I never thought about dying. I was thinking I am going to get well […] It sounds weird I know, but the severity of my condition didn’t hit me until it was over.”

When it came to his condition, Robinson said that he “never had to use the ventilator,” despite his age. Most of his symptoms came down to loss of energy. Now, the “Crusin'” singer is 95% recovered, back to active workouts—both physical and vocal—and is also fully vaccinated. “I stay active as I don’t want to be decrepit. I had to work on my vocal cords and get myself back together. I knew this was what I wanted to do with my life, and it was possible, so I did it.”

Robinson will be honored at Keep Memory Alive’s 25th annual Power of Love Gala this Saturday (Oct. 16), alongside Babyface.