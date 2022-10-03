Snoop Dogg Announces Collab Project ‘Missionary’ With Dr. Dre

After months of teases, Snoop Dogg officially announced his collaborative project Missionary with his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre during his Friday (Sept. 30) appearance on the new podcast by ESPN’s talking head Stephen A. Smith titled, Know Mercy With Stephen A. Smith.

“You’re the first one to hear this,” the 50-year-old said. “Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November.” The “Gin & Juice” rapper branded Missionary as the 30th-anniversary celebration of his 1993 album Doggystyle, which could very well mean Missionary will not be released until next year.

When asked about the album’s title, Snoop said wittily “The first album was Doggystyle” in reference to the sex positions “missionary” and “doggystyle.”

The rap legend also spoke on his recent acquisition of Death Row Records in the interview. “I was looking to get my masters back from Doggystyle,” Snoop said. “During the process, they were – the people that had it – were charging more for the masters than for Death Row. So I had to ask myself, ‘Do I want the masters now, or do I want to go back and get that legacy?”

After a legendary performance during the Super Bowl halftime show, that earned the artists and production team 2022 Emmys for music direction and best live variety. With the greatness of that moment alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Mary. J Blige earlier this year, one can only imagine the impact Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre will be able to make with Missionary.