Snoop Dogg Enlightens Boosie On History Behind America’s Fourth Of July

Snoop Dogg educated Boosie about America’s Independence Day after the rapper admitted he didn’t know the holiday’s history. The Baton Rouge artist took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 4), where he uploaded a video asking about the holiday’s significance. He revealed he didn’t know what America was celebrating on July 4th and looked to his followers to put him on game about the patriotic date.

“Aye, I need somebody to educate me on July 4th,” he urged. “Everybody in my DM saying I should not celebrate Fourth of July if I love my Black people. But I don’t really know the meaning of Fourth of July. I always thought it was some war sh*t.

“I need to be educated on the Fourth of July, bro. Because I’ve been celebrating the Fourth of July in the hood with fireworks since I was born. If I’m celebrating some wrong sh*t, I need to be educated… So hit my DM with a paragraph letting me know what’s going on because I’m lost. I am, I’m lost like a muthaf**ka. I got all my people who I love, my Black people, they on my a**. I don’t f**king know!”

Uncle Snoop hopped in the comment section, detailing an abridged version of why Boosie shouldn’t celebrate the date. “It’s ya oppresses freedom celebration we weren’t free yet and that’s why call me Nefew I’ll game u up,” the “Doggfather” typed. “Juneteenth is our holiday of last free slaves.”

Going into further detail, one of the southern rapper’s followers offered another explanation for the firework-heavy holiday and also posed a question. “4th of July was created in 1776 to celebrate America’s freedom from Great Britain… But we (Black people) in America, [weren’t] free until 1863,” they wrote. “So basically, America celebrated their freedom right in our ancestor’s faces while they still had them chained & enslaved. So f**k we celebrating for?”

Regardless of the enlightenment, Boosie Badazz still held a fireworks show at his estate. Boosie showed off the commemoration in a series of clips featuring his amazing display of pyrotechnics. “THE BATON ROUGE LEVY CANT F**K WITH ME,” he proclaimed in the caption, referring to the annual fireworks display in Louisiana.