Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Details Being Bullied Following Engagement

Cori Broadus, daughter of Snoop Dogg, is getting candid about what it’s been like dealing with the influx of internet trolls since announcing her engagement to Wayne Deuce back in November.

During her recent appearance on Karamo, hosted by Real World alum Karamo Brown, Broadus opened up about being taunted by bullies who’ve commented on her weight and complexion. Others claim that Deuce is only with her because of her father.

“It made me very sad because this is a happy moment, you know what I mean, this is something that I wanted to share with the world,” stated Broadus, 23. “I actually waited a day because I knew, just being in the public eye, people are gonna say things. Whether you’re posting something good or whether you’re posting something bad, it’s always gonna be somebody with something negative to say.”

She also reflected on some of the vile comments, as she recalled being asked, “So does this mean I have to be ugly to get a man?”

The “Do My Thang” singer also spoke on her Lupus diagnosis and how the trolling affected her mental health. “I got diagnosed with Lupus at the age of six and so, [when I got engaged] I was very inflamed. I wasn’t feeling well. Nobody knew that, so for people to go on there to say that it made me feel even lower about myself and I think when people say those certain things and you’re already dealing with insecurities, it triggers it […] It just hits deeper.”

Broadus later spoke on her confidence as an adult and how she intends to empower the younger generation. “It was a lot that I went through as a little girl,” she explained. “It brought me to a place where I didn’t wanna be here anymore and it’s so easy to give up, but my goal now is talk to young women, talk to young boys so this stuff can be instilled in them when they’re younger. I know how I look; I know how I feel and I’m fine with that.”

