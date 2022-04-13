Snoop Dogg Details Plans For Death Row And Bad Boy Partnership

Snoop Dogg’s announcement of a potential partnership between Death Row Records and Bad Boy Records earlier this year led many to wonder what plans Tha Doggfather and Diddy had up their sleeves. Well, this Thursday (April 14), the public will begin to receive additional insight into what we can expect from the collaboration, as Snoop will make his return to Drink Champs to discuss the topic and much more. Ahead of the appearance, a clip teasing the episode has been released, in which Snoop touched on the overarching goal of the two entities coming together.

“We can show growth and progression that we can move forward,” Snoop explained. “We can take this Bad Boy x Death Row what it used to be, and make it a collaboration on peace and love. ’Cause that’s who I am. I’m Suge and Puffy.”

Later in the teaser, he also responded to those critiquing his decision to join forces with Diddy and Bad Boy, particularly in light of the historic beef between both factions during the ’90s. “Shut the fu*k up and stop being brainwashed. I love Puff, I love his kids. Now, n-gga what’s happening? I own Death Row so I do what the fu*k I want to do,” Snoop added.

Snoop’s desire to mend the relationship between the two labels was revealed years prior to him attaining ownership of Death Row earlier this year. In 2016, Snoop recalled an instance in which he and Death Row co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight discussed possibly ending their longstanding feud with Bad Boy. However, Snoop revealed that Knight refused to mend his relationship with Diddy or the label. “It made me feel fu*ked up because you see me trying to reach out and show love and this is the message that you send,” Snoop said at the time. “And, then slowly but surely, they turned on me because they seen I wasn’t with the business move. I wasn’t with the bullsh*t. I was with the realness […] I was going through sh*t like, ‘I’m trying to live. Y’all n*ggas trying to die.’”

Watch the teaser clip of Snoop Dogg’s Drink Champs episode below.