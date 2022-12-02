Snoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay

Snoop Dogg attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.

Last night (Dec. 1), West Coast Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg released not only an exclusive capsule of items on eBay that fans can bid on but also his new Death Row Inmate Program.

The eBay program (D.R.I.P) is a members-only initiative that offers fans three annual membership tiers including one-of-a-kind merchandise and perks from the DoggFather himself.

According to a press release obtained by VIBE, the first tier, priced at $49 annually, is the base membership level. This package includes a black dog tag and chain, access to AMA meet and greets with the label’s artists, Death Row Radio & 187.7 WBALLZ programming access, 80+ commercial free Dash radio stations, members-only access to Snoop, Dash, and Death Row events, and more.

The $99 platinum tier offers fans everything in the base package, plus a platinum dog tag and a special holiday-themed Snoop gift. For $500, fans will get everything in the base and platinum memberships, plus a real diamond and gold Death Row chain, a special birthday shoutout on Dash radio from Snoop, unexpected gifts and experiences, early access to future events, and more — all in the Diamond package.

On the program’s eBay page, Snoop has also listed valuable personal items from his own collection that fans can bid on and hopefully own.

In a screenshot captured from eBay, Snoop is selling his autographed 1994 Pittsburgh Penguins “Gin & Juice” jersey, a giant Death Row pendant and chain that he wore before, two signed Funko: First Off The Line POP figures and his worn and signatured 2022 WrestleMania jacket.

eBay screenshot

The 51-year-old currently has his signed “Gin & Juice” jersey and Death Row Chain on display at Miami Art Basel‘s Scope Gallery (seen below).

Fans who are interested in purchasing one of the three D.R.I.P. membership packages can find out more information here.

The father and grandfather of three has a lot to celebrate these days besides making a few extra dollars on eBay. He is now set to become a father-in-law as his only daughter Cori Broadus just got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce.

In an Instagram post, the proud dad wrote: “Congrats @princessbroadus baby girl U have been blessed @waynedeuce love u son in law [praying hands] [ring emoji] God is good.”

In another post, he added,“The Princess [crown emoji] Has Found Her Prince [crown emoji] Congratulations To My Heart @princessbroadus And My New Son-In-Love @WayneDeuce #family”