Snoop Dogg And E-40 Team Up For ‘Goon With The Spoon’ Cookbook

Snoop Dogg and E-40 are joining forces for their new cookbook, Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon.

Announced on Tuesday (July 18), the cookbook marks the first collaboration between Tha Doggfather and 40 Water’s Goon with the Spoon brand.

The book, which will be released on Nov. 14 through Chronicle Books, will include over 65 recipes, many of which are inspired by Snoop and 40’s greatest hits. It follows the release of Snoop’s own cookbook From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen, which was released independently in 2018.

In the foreword to the book, which was obtained by People, Snoop Dogg spoke of his respect for 40 as being the catalyst that spurred him to linkup with the Bay Area native. “E-40 is my big homie, my brother, my mentor,” the Doggystyle creator wrote.

“Watching him expand his love for food and cooking over the years to his many successful businesses is some boss-level sh*t. Which is why Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon had to be the next cookbook, ya dig?”

Launched in 2021, E-40’s Goon With the Spoon brand specializes in super premium ice cream and gourmet meats, with products available at Wal-Mart. Snoop Dogg, who has collaborated with Martha Stewart on numerous endeavors, including their Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party show, launched his own breakfast foods brand, Broadus Foods, in 2022.