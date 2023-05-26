Snoop Dogg Encourages Tyrese Through “Depressed” Mental State

Snoop Dogg has encouraged Tyrese through recent “depressed” moments in a heartfelt phone call, Gibson has revealed.

The audio recording shared by the actor on Thursday (May 26) reveals the Doggystyle rapper offering his friend emotional support, reassuring him that his journey could inspire someone else to keep striving.

“I was depressed and posting my raw vulnerabilities online,” the Fast And Furious star wrote on the upload. “God knows I needed this phone call from my big homie Snoop Dogg.”

The phone call plays like an album interlude, ending with the 44-year-old singing a note.

Tyrese Gibson attends the Universal Pictures presents the “FAST X Road To Rome” at Colosseo on May 12, 2023 Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

“This is mental health. This is relationships. This is all of the sh*t that the world is going through with in one package,” explained the West Coast rapper in the intimate conversation. “And my ni**a dealing with it, you actually dealing with it through the pain of this record. You’re gonna help somebody else learn how to live through pain and make that a beautiful pain.”

He continued, “You my ni**a, cuz. I’m not gon’ never let you put your muthafu**in’ head down and do nothing that ain’t appropriate. I’ma watch you from the sidelines, and then when God and them talk to me from upstairs, that’s when I’ma step in and do what kin do. We work for the same God, my ni**a, you gotta know that.”

Snoop Dogg attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 03, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The TGT crooner has publicly endured the toll of divorce from longtime partner Samantha Lee Gibson through interviews, and social media uploads. In March, the Baby Boy star promised to pour his feelings into his art.

“If you can express your thoughts and feelings and play victim, then I can express my thoughts and my feelings through my music, through me writing books, me doing interviews,” he shared after describing social media comments made by his ex. “And you gotta hold that the way I gotta hold that because – it’s work.”

Listen to the clip of Snoop Dogg and Tyrese’s phone call below.