Snoop Dogg Reveals He Fainted While Visiting Tupac Shakur In The Hospital

As two of the biggest stars on one of the most influential and notorious record labels in Hip-Hop history, Snoop Dogg and 2Pac’s legacies will always be intertwined in the minds of music fans. Fostering a close bond with Pac during his time on Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg and him collaborated on the blockbuster single, “2 of America’s Most Wanted,” from Pac’s Death Row debut, All Eyez on Me, in 1996. Unfortunately, that song would be the lone highlight of their creative chemistry, as Pac passed away after being gunned down in Las Vegas later that year.

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Snoop recalled getting word of Pac’s hospitalization and making the trek to visit him in the hospital. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac. We got to Suge house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” he explained. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and [saying] ‘Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before he going to be alright.’”

Yet, upon Snoop Dogg’s arrival at the hospital, he quickly realized the sheer gravity of the situation, as Pac’s chances of survival appeared to be slim. “We feeling like it’s gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain’t alright. He got tubes in him,” he recalled.

Admittedly overwhelmed by the scene, Snoop revealed he actually passed out upon seeing Pac lying in his hospital bed. “When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there and I fainted,” he continued. “But Pac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, pulled him aside and reminded him how strong he was. “She was like, ‘My baby ain’t never seen you weak. I don’t want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel.’”

Snoop, who says that there was a bit of friction between him and Pac prior to his death, added that Afeni Shakur assured him that Pac’s love for him ran deeper than whatever differences the two may have had. “’My baby loves you,’” Snoop said of the words spoken to him. “She knew there was a little tension, but she knew how much we loved each other. So she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him as far as how much I love him. But I knew that that was gonna be my last time speaking with him.”

Watch Snoop Dogg’s interview on the Impaulsive podcast below.