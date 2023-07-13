Snoop Dogg Once Fed A Large Cockroach Named “The Gooch” That Lived With Him

In a recent interview with uncanny journalist Nardwuar, Snoop Dogg revealed that he once took care of a large cockroach named “The Gooch” that cohabitated in his home.

“Did you have a roach called Gooch?” the Canadian journalist surprisingly asked Snoop during their encounter. “Oh yeah, Gooch used to live with me,” the LA icon replied. “In my apartment, I had a roach that we couldn’t kill. We tried to kill the motherf**ker when we first moved in and he wouldn’t die so we called him the Gooch and he just kept getting bigger and bigger.”

He continued, “I stayed in that apartment for about, like, six-seven months. Cuz grew to the size of about a whole dollar bill. He was about the size of a dollar bill, we called him the Gooch. We would leave food out for him and everything.”

See below:

Snoop was also caught off guard when Nardwuar showed him toy recreations of their interview from 2010, created by Duane Shoots Toys and Zack and Wayne.

In the 2010 sit-down, Nardwuar gave Snoop a VHS copy of his 1996 Smokefest video release, which was his first live concert movie ever. The “Doot doo!” reporter also somehow knew that Snoop recently sold the VHS at a garage sale.

“Yeah well you know my wife, she sold the motherf**ker,” Snoop hilariously said. “She’d be all in my sh*t. Whenever you’re having them little yard sales and sh*t that’s when I’m, like, on the road. Right now they probably having one right now selling all this sh*t I don’t know they selling. I just gotta act like I’m cool with it.”

“Smokefest the small version, that’s gangsta,” Snoop praised Duane’s creation. “He’s a dope artist. That sh*t hard as f**k cuz.”

Revisit Snoop’s Smokefest concert here and watch Nardwuar’s full interview with the “Sensual Seduction” rhymer above.