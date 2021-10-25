Snoop Dogg Honors His Late Mother, Who Has Passed Away At Age 70

Beverley Tate, the mother of rap legend Snoop Dogg, has passed away at the age of 70, news that Snoop shared with his fans via several posts on social media honoring Tate.

Snoop, who was nicknamed after the iconic Peanuts character by his mother as a youth, thanked God for the role Tate played in his life, referring to her as “an angel.” He also thanked his late mother for giving him life in an additional post.

Thank u god for giving me an angel ? for a mother ????? TWMA. pic.twitter.com/8WBcDTK1qG — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) October 25, 2021

Clearly devastated by Tate’s passing, Snoop then posted a clip of himself solemnly listening to “Giving Love” by The Voices Of East Harlem in a room alone by himself, captioning the post with a broken heart emoji. He also shared a few words of wisdom he gleaned from his mother over the years, as well as photos of various photos of Tate during more joyful times. “Walk by faith not by sight,” Snoop wrote in the caption of a photo of himself and his mother. “Smile snoopy that’s what U would say when it was time to take a picture.”

Details surrounding the exact date and cause of Tate’s death have yet to be revealed. VIBE sends our condolences to Snoop and his family during this trying time. R.I.P. Beverly Tate.