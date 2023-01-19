Snoop Dogg Celebrates Induction Into 2023 Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Snoop Dogg is celebrating his induction into the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he has words of wisdom for his fans.

On Wednesday (Jan. 18), Snoop took to Instagram to speak about his achievement and expressed his gratitude towards the 2023 SHOF for selecting him for the honor.

“Damn, Songwriters Hall of Fame? That’s big,” he expressed in a video. “And just to think, I’ve been telling people for the past seven years, ‘Who you wanna do a song with, Snoop?’ I’d always say Sade. And now we going to the Songwriters Hall of Fame on the same day. Not only that, Teddy Riley? New jack swing? I’m going in with him? Man, God is good.”

He continued, alerting his fans that if he could do it coming from the hood, they could achieve the same success.

“Just a little kid from the East Side of Long Beach that had a big ass dream. It is true that dreams can come true. If it happened to me, it can happen to you. Keep dreaming, keep believing, keep being you. Keep God in your life. Do more right than wrong. Make your life a song. Thank you.”

Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg, and Teddy Riley will be immortalized for their contributions to popular music at the 52nd Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala, along with a bevy of other notable writers.

The 2023 inductees also include Gloria Estefan, who is the first Hispanic woman to achieve the honor, Electric Light Orchestra’s Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, and Liz Rose. The event is scheduled to take place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on June 15, 2023.