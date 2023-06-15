Snoop Dogg Says James Brown Called Him “The Hardest Working Man” In Music

Snoop Dogg says James Brown once called him “the hardest working man” in all of music. The rapper, whose Audible Original Words + Music: From the Streets, to the Suites was released today (June 15), recalled the encounter with the late soul icon in an exclusive clip.

“James Brown came to see me,” the Death Row Records owner says. “And the most important sh*t James Brown said was, ‘You are the hardest working man in the industry. It’s your job to take it where I couldn’t take it.’ And as I’m watching me right now… it’s like he seen it.” According to Snoop, James’ compliment was given “about 15 years ago,” prior to his death in 2006.

Snoop’s Words + Music Audible Original is launching during the 30th anniversary year of his debut album Doggystyle, which was released in November 1993. The project finds Snoop Dogg giving insight into his rise to fame, from his humble beginnings in Long Beach to his current status as an American darling and cultural icon.

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere Of FX’s “Dear Mama” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Written and performed by Snoop Dogg with direction from Angie Martinez, Words + Music: From the Streets, to the Suites is produced in conjunction with The SpringHill Company. It also includes original live performances of his greatest hits while accompanied by the band 1500 or Nothin’.

Audible’s Words + Music series is in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop and includes a slate of programming from various figures within the culture. “Hip-Hop has made an indelible mark on music and culture since its inception, running the gamut from the emergence of DJs to innovation and creative artistry in sampling, dance styles, fashion, audio technology, and so much more,” said Audible’s EVP and Head of US Content, Rachel Ghiazza.

Listen to the exclusive Snoop Dogg Words + Music clip below.