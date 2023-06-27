Snoop Dog, Method Man React To Death Row Defeating Wu-Tang In Greatest Rap Crew Bracket

Snoop Dogg and Method Man have shared their reaction to the outcome of BET’s Greatest Rap Crew of All-Time bracket. Death Row Records won after the label’s defeat of the Wu-Tang Clan in the final round. The West Coast-based label was announced as the fan-voted winner on Sunday (June 25) during the lead-up to the network’s 2023 BET Awards show.

On Monday (June 26), the day after the reveal, Death Row owner and artist Snoop Dogg and Wu member Method Man both acknowledged the fans’ decision and showed their appreciation.

Snoop posted a screenshot of an article about the Greatest Rap Crew bracket, which was dubbed as “the championship to end all championships. “Thank you @betawards,” Tha Doggfather wrote, adding “Wow” to further voice his shock over having such an honor bestowed on the label.

Far from a poor sport, Method Man took second place gracefully, congratulating Death Row on their victory in the comments of Snoop’s post. “Well deserved!!” he wrote alongside two fire emojis.

The bracket was first announced in May, with various match-ups taking place throughout the month. Each segment was accompanied by video clips explaining the significance of each rap crew included. To make it to the final round, Wu-Tang Clan had to outlast legendary collectives such as Dreamville, Native Tongues, Juice Crew, Bad Boy Records, Ruff Ryders, Roc-A-Fella, G-Unit, G.O.O.D. Music, St. Lunatics, Shady Records, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, the Soulquarians, Griselda, Hypnotize Minds, and CMG.

On the opposite side of the bracket, Death Row had to take down the likes of the Hieroglyphics, N.W.A, Soul Assassins, TDE, Odd Future, Sick Wid It, Dangerous Crew, YMCMB, Grand Hustle, No Limit, Rap-A-Lot, Quality Control, So So Def, MMG, and the Dungeon Family to face-off against Meth and the Wu for the championship.

Watch the announcement of the winner of BET’s Greatest Rap Crew of All-Time bracket below.