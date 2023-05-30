Snoop Dogg Shares Deferred Military Dreams In Memorial Day Tribute

Snoop Dogg attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 03, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Snoop Dogg’s rap career may not have existed if his teenage ambitions became a reality. In a Memorial Day tribute uploaded to Instagram on Monday (May 29), the 51-year-old revealed he once considered a military career.

“We were finna graduate from high school, right?” explained the west coast rapper. “So we’re in there filling out the paperwork, and I’m looking at all the questions that they asking me and tryna decide, ‘Do I really wanna go through with this Air Force thing?’”

The chart-topper continued to detail how his friend ultimately enlisted while he had other plans in mind detailing, “I told Duke, I said, ‘Duke, give me a minute. I’ll be right back, I’ma go the car.’ Went to the car and never came back. And then four years later, my homeboy was a true vet, Air Force soldier.”

Despite not officially joining the Air Force, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rhymer had hope for his potential combat career.

“All the troops out there, y’all know I love y’all. It’s Snoop Dogg, man. One love. I wish I coulda been, shoulda been, but it ain’t no thing but a chicken wing ’cause I’m a soldier at heart.”

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere Of FX’s “Dear Mama” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

As his musical career continues to prove it was the right choice, the multifaceted rapper is not slowing down. In October 2022, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre announced a collaboration album Missionary, a 30th-anniversary follow-up to Doggystyle. When publicized, the project was said to be near completion.

“I’ma tell you this, you’re the first one to hear this,” shared the rapper at the time. “Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months.”

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg teased a summer release.