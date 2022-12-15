Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton.

The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success.

“They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all them ni**as calling me,” Snoop recalled. “‘Man, we trying to get Nip to play you in Straight Outta Compton! He ain’t getting back to us!’ [I said] ‘Aight, let me holla at the lil homie.”

Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET

The Hip-Hop veteran then described his encounter with Hussle and the conversation he had with the late rap star regarding the opportunity to appear in the biopic.

“I hit him up,” Snoop shared. “[I said,] ‘Nip, lemme holla at you! Pull up on me!’ He come over to the spot. ‘Cuh, they want you to play me in the Straight Outta Compton movie!’ I’m happy as fuck to tell him.”

However, the Long Beach rep says the Victory Lap rapper politely declined, expressing his desire to cultivate his own identity rather than risking being defined by the role.

Snoop Dogg reveals why Nipsey Hussle turned down the role of Snoop in “Straight Outta Compton”

pic.twitter.com/Ij4WgnxhWo — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 14, 2022

“He like, ‘No disrespect big homie, but I can’t play you in the movie ’cause then people just gon’ know me for being you. I gotta be me. All that’s with all due respect.’ And I was like damn that was gangsta. I [called Dre and Cube back and] said, ‘Y’all gotta go find somebody else!’”

Ultimately, Academy Award-nominated actor Lakeith Stanfield landed the role of Snoop in Straight Outta Compton. The film would go on to be a massive box office success, grossing over $200 million at the box office on a production budget of less than $50 million.

Unfortunately, Nipsey tragically passed away after being gunned down outside his Marathon Store in his hometown of Los Angeles in March 2019.