Snoop Dogg-Produced Comedy Gets Acquired

Snoop Dogg’s upcoming buddy comedy Bromates has been acquired by Quiver Distributions. According to Deadline, the project starring Lil Rel Howery and Josh Brener is set to release on VOD on Friday (Oct. 7). Quiver will now hold the worldwide rights to the rapper‘s film and distribute it to an additional 100 US screens.

Court Crandall’s directed buddy flick will follow the best friends Howery and Brener, who have recently broken up with their girlfriends. The duo decides to move in with each other, and things quickly grow increasingly unhinged.

Additionally, the Snoopadelic Films Inc. production stars Brendan Scannell (Heathers), Asif Ali (WandaVision), Jessica Lowe (Blended), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect), Ken Davitian (Borat), Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black), Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons), Rob Riggle (The Hangover) and Snoop Dogg.

But the movie isn’t just a comedy based on witty humor, Bromates will also be environmentally conscious. The film includes subtext promoting solar energy use and accountable “environmental stewardship.”

“Based loosely on a true story, we tried to create a comedy that delivered the big laughs of our favorite timeless movies,” Crandall said, “while providing a new spin in terms of the makeup of the cast and underlying focus on clean energy.”

Quiver Distribution is a “film production, acquisition, and distribution company operating in the U.S., Canada, and international markets” that spotlight developed and distributes high-quality, talent-driven films.

Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman excitedly spoke about Snoop Dogg‘s upcoming film and the opportunity to work with the cast.

“Hilarious and heartfelt in the same measure, Bromates is a buddy comedy for the digital age,” Meyerowitz and Sackman expressed in a joint statement. “Quiver is thrilled to share it with audiences.”