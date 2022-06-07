Snoop Dogg Pays His Professional Blunt Roller Over $50K Per Year

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Snoop Dogg just might be the most interesting man in the world. As he dives deeper into his philanthropic ventures and continues to complete side quests, the legend of the West Coast rapper’s storied career grows, and with it, so does his tight schedule, making it increasingly difficult to keep one rolled.

With his collaboration with the Call of Duty franchise, joining Faze Clan’s esports initiative, and dropping an album with Ice Cube, E40, and Too $hort, you have to imagine it would be hard for Snoop to relax and self-medicate. But luckily for the Doggystyle-rapper, though, he has the means to make sure that is never an issue.

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

Revealed by the popular Twitter account @UberFacts, Tha Doggfather has a full-time blunt roller on the payroll “who makes between $40,000-$50,000 a year.” Adding to the already interesting revelation, Dogg then quote tweeted the initial tweet and stated that because of inflation, “their salary went up!!” As Snoop’s empire continues to thrive, it would make sense that the Long Beach native would also invest in his long-time passion for weed wrangling and marijuana madness.

The Hip-Hop OG recently partnered with his son, Cordell Broadus, to bring Snoop Dogg-branded digital weed to a “mafia-themed” metaverse as the father and son spearhead the first Grow-and-Earn feature “through a vast array of utilities for business buildings and land.” No matter how busy the legend becomes, Snoop seems very much committed to weed—both digital and physical.

And, hey, if we ever see a job listing to become Snoop’s personal marijuana manipulator, we’ll let you know.