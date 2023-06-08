Snoop Dogg Responds To Island Boy Threatening To “Beat His A**”

Snoop Dogg has issued a response to Island Boy Flyysoulja’s threats.

On Wednesday (June 7), Uncle Snoop took to Instagram to address the Island Boy’s assertion that he would “beat his a**” if he ever saw him in person back in 2021.

Two years later, the West Coast icon responded with a meme of himself telling the personality to “shut the f**k up, bi**h.”

“I don’t want no [smoke] wit cuz,” Snoop jokingly captioned his Instagram post.

Soulja’s issue with the rapper began when Kevin Hart and Snoop joked about the Island Boys on their Peacock show 21 and Done. As they showed the clip of the twin brothers trying to sing in a pool, both Hart and “tha Doggfather” began to look embarrassed and readied their jokes.

“I’m speechless,” Snoop said after watching the footage. “Two goofballs in the pool—I don’t know and ain’t tryna understand it.”

Flyy caught wind of the segment and began to go off on the duo, with most of the energy directed in the Long Beach emcee’s direction. “If he were to say that to me in real life, on sight I would fade,” the influencer cautioned in 2021. “I would beat his a**. I swear to God on everything in my life I would. I swear to God, if I ever see him it’s on sight.”

Sometime after his initial threats, the Island Boy began to back off from Snoop, issuing an apology. “My fault. I didn’t mean to be mean to Snoop Dogg,” he backtracked. “All love, Snoop Dogg. He’s an inspiration and he kinda put me down with the way he was talking about me. At the end of the day, I am a human being and I feel like he tried. Alright, Snoop Dogg.”

Since the “beef” with FlyySoulja is over, Snoop can focus on his upcoming performance for Hip-Hop 50. Along with the Doggystyle emcee, Run DMC, Lil Wayne, Lupe Fiasco, Grandmaster Caz, Eve, Trina, T.I., and more will deliver live performances at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 11.

The celebration will be portioned into various segments to honor the multiple layers of the culture and how the genre has evolved. Some of the event’s segments include the “Queens of Hip-Hop” and “Pillars of Hip-Hop” sets.