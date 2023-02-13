Snoop Dogg And Martha Stewart Star In Skechers Super Bowl Commercial

Snoop Dogg teamed up with Skechers to star in their Super Bowl commercial which finds the rap legend tending to various tasks while wearing various footwear products by the brand.

The 30-second clip—which is soundtracked by Snoop’s 1993 hit “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)”—begins with Tha Doggfather sliding his feet into a pair of lace-less Skechers Hands-Free Slip-ins. The Hip-Hop legend then exits a private plane, which is flown by NFL Hall of Famer Howie Long, before hopping into an awaiting green lowrider. From there, he rocks the stage in a pair of yellow, black, and white pair of Skechers that compliment his outfit before switching into an alternate colorway he rocks while delivering the daily news on his paper route.

Being the dog enthusiast he is, it’s appropriate that a pooch be included in the commercial spot, as Snoop gives his four-legged companion a trim while dressed in yet another iteration of Skechers’ sneakers. The ad finds the West Coaster showing off the versatility of Skechers footwear as he calls plays with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo during a youth football game. The spot ends with the hitmaker resting with his feet up, presidential style, in a pair of Skechers. Longtime pal Martha Stewart also makes a brief cameo.

Snoop’s appearance in the Skechers Super Bowl ad is just the latest testament to his star power and status as an American darling. Last year, the multi-time Grammy award nominee took the stage alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent as part of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

2023 has seen the 51-year-old build on the momentum set the previous year, which saw him take over as the new owner and CEO of Death Row Records, as well as release multiple musical projects. Earlier this year, Snoop and Master P announced that their Broadus Foods venture had entered a partnership with Post Consumer Brands to distribute Snoop Cereal, a breakfast cereal brand first launched in 2022 under the name Snoop Loopz. The two rap legends would be forced to change the name of the product due to the threat of legal action being taken against Broadus Foods.

Watch Snoop Dogg’s Skechers Super Bowl commercial below.