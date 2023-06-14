Snoop Dogg Delays Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Until 2024

Snoop Dogg has chosen to defer his 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction two days before the event. According to Billboard, the Hip-Hop icon cited “personal reasons” for his decision and will be inducted with the 2024 class. Snoop’s abrupt maneuver follows Sade Adu’s announcement that she would delay her induction until the following year.

The remaining five inductees — Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and Liz Rose — are still set to be immortalized with the accolade. The official Songwriters Hall of Fame site also states that Tim Roth and Post Malone will be honored with hardware as well.

Roth will receive the Johnny Mercer Award, one of the institution’s highest honors, while Posty will be granted the Hal David Starlight Award. The latter was established by the organization and “named after our esteemed Chairman/CEO… to honor gifted songwriters who are at an apex in their careers and are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs.”

Snoop Dogg performs at Shaq’s Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort early on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Miller/Getty Images

Snoop was first announced as one of 2023’s inductees in January 2023. “Tha Doggfather” took to Instagram to speak about his achievement and voiced his gratitude for being selected.

“Damn, Songwriters Hall of Fame? That’s big,” he expressed in a video. “And just to think, I’ve been telling people for the past seven years, ‘Who you wanna do a song with, Snoop?’ I’d always say Sade. And now we going to the Songwriters Hall of Fame on the same day. Not only that, Teddy Riley? New jack swing? I’m going in with him? Man, God is good.”

He continued, “Just a little kid from the East Side of Long Beach that had a big a** dream. It is true that dreams can come true. If it happened to me, it can happen to you. Keep dreaming, keep believing, keep being you. Keep God in your life. Do more right than wrong. Make your life a song. Thank you.”