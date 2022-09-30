Snoop Dogg Gives Hilariously Wrong Answers On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Hip-Hop royalty Snoop Dogg was a celebrity guest contestant on a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune alongside Amanda Seales and Mark Duplass.

Clips from the episode are now going viral, as the West Coast legend gave a particularly hilarious answer while attempting to solve a puzzle asking “What are you doing?”

“Baking onions,” he responded instead of “baking brownies” in a category that was tailored just for the marijuana connoisseur.

“Martha’s gonna be disappointed,” said Duplass in regards to his close relationship with TV collaborator Martha Stewart. “Martha’s gonna be upset.”

Snoop Dogg being a contestant on Wheel of Fortune was straight comedy ??? https://t.co/FoC4kxW3kg pic.twitter.com/dhTKu51kUR — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 29, 2022

Snoop kept the crowd — and even host Pat Sajak — dying of laughter when he answered in the “Person” category with “toilet atlas.” Leaving everyone puzzled, the correct answer happened to be “talented artist.”

The 50-year-old gave even funnier answers with “Swallowing the knot” instead of “Sweetening the pot” and “airport teacher” instead of “acting teacher.”

He finally got it right during “rhyme time” when he solved the puzzle for “Sun’s out, bun’s out.”

In other news, Snoop recently launched his Momma Snoop breakfast line of foods, including grits, oatmeal, maple syrup, and pancake mix inspired by his mom.

Momma Snoop breakfast foods and his latest Snoop Loopz cereal are manufactured by the 50-year-old’s Broadus Foods company. To no surprise, serial entrepreneur Master P serves as the company’s CEO.

The goal of Broadus Foods is to “inspire economic empowerment.” The company also aims to support charities, such as Door of Hope.

Watch the hilarious clip of Snoop on Wheel Of Fortune above.