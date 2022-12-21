Sonya Eddy, Beloved Actress, Dead At 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for roles on General Hospital, Those Who Can’t, Coach Carter, and more has died at the age of 55. The tragic news was confirmed by her dear friend, Octavia Spencer, via Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 20).

“My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” wrote the Ma actress alongside Eddy’s headshot. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her [broken heart and dove emojis].”

A cause of death has not been revealed.

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini issued his condolences in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy,” it read. “I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

Eddy, a native of Concord, Calif., began her acting career in the West Coast premiere of “Zora, Is My Name!,” written by the late Ruby Dee. The episode was part of the American Playhouse anthology series that aired on PBS until 1994.

Her most notable role came in 2006 when she earned her recurring role as Epiphany Johnson, a nurse and mother to fictional character Stan Johnson, on General Hospital. Her final episode aired on Oct. 20. She was also a series regular on Martin Short’s Primetime Glick, and had recurring roles on ER, Joan of Arcadia, Seinfield, and The Drew Carey Show.

Eddy has countless guest appearances on hit shows including Everybody Hates Chris, Martin, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, and A Black Lady Sketch Show. She can also be seen in films like Seven Pounds and Coach Carter, and became a household face due to her slew of national commercials.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Eddy family and all those affected by this loss.