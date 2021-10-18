2021 Soul Train Awards Set To Be Held At NYC’s Legendary Apollo Theater

The 2021 Soul Train Awards will be hosted at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City on Nov. 20, making it the first time the award show will be based in NYC in its 34-year history. During its first 20 years from its 1987 launch until 2007, the show aired from venues in Los Angeles. It moved to Atlanta between 2009-2011, then Las Vegas from 2012-2019 until it was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apollo executive producer, Kamilah Forbes, expressed via statement, “The Apollo has long been a center of Black cultural and creative innovation for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. It has provided a platform for Black artists at all stages of their careers, and a gathering place for audiences to express themselves freely. The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof.”