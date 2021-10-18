Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

2021 Soul Train Awards Set To Be Held At NYC’s Legendary Apollo Theater

This year's show will celebrate the 50th anniversary of 'Soul Train.'

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold host
Tisha Campbell (L) and Tichina Arnold co-host the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET

The 2021 Soul Train Awards will be hosted at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City on Nov. 20, making it the first time the award show will be based in NYC in its 34-year history. During its first 20 years from its 1987 launch until 2007, the show aired from venues in Los Angeles. It moved to Atlanta between 2009-2011, then Las Vegas from 2012-2019 until it was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apollo executive producer, Kamilah Forbes, expressed via statement, “The Apollo has long been a center of Black cultural and creative innovation for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. It has provided a platform for Black artists at all stages of their careers, and a gathering place for audiences to express themselves freely. The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof.”

This year’s show will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of Soul Train, which debuted on Oct. 2, 1971. When the series aired its final episode in 2006, it was considered the longest running first-run, nationally syndicated program in television history.

Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy, honored the late Soul Train host and founder, Don Cornelius in a statement. “Don Cornelius’ brilliant vision created a revolutionary show that became a cornerstone in American culture. Fifty years later, the Soul Train Awards continues to amplify his powerful message of love, peace and soul to a global audience. We are honored to be a part of the Soul Train legacy and partner with the national treasure that is the Apollo to celebrate Black excellence and culture,” she expressed.

Cornelius helmed the program from its inception until 1993. He died by suicide at age 75 in 2012.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad