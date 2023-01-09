Soulja Boy Blasts Rap Community For Not Supporting Megan Thee Stallion

Soulja Boy is taking a stand for Megan Thee Stallion after seeing the Houston rapper not be supported by the rap community.

The 32-year-old artist took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the Grammy winner and her alleged shooter, Tory Lanez, who was found guilty on all charges back in December.

“Yall ni**as out here shooting bi**hes and ain’t nobody gone say nothing? I’m the only ni**a in the whole rap game that’s gonna say something? Ok, cool,” the “Crank That” rapper began. Though he normally attributes himself to be the first to do things that he actually wasn’t the first to do, there is some merit to this claim.

There was a deafening silence throughout these last few years as it pertains to the July 2020 shooting, and even further, several artists and public figures spoke up on Tory’s behalf and intimated that the “Savage” rapper was lying.

Big Draco noticed that as well and was not shy about addressing it. “Well, Tory Lanez you a bi**h,” he said. “You a bi**h ni**a on me. Y’all watched this ni**a shoot this bi**h and everybody said, ‘He ain’t do it.’ Man, f**k yall lame a** ni**as.”

The Atlanta rapper took things a step further and even threatened violence against the Sorry 4 What artist. “You want to shoot bi**hes in the feet ni**a? Yous a pu**y ni**a and when you get from jail ni**a you know where I’m at. You got a problem ni**a I’ll beat your bi**h a** ni**a. Don’t never rap over none of my beats, don’t never freestyle over none of my beats. You trash ni**a, your music trash, your career trash, your whole life trash.”

Rap star Monaleo recently spoke on the situation during a Jan. 3 interview with The Hollywood Groupchat. “At what point do people empathize with the human being?” the Houston rapper asked in reference to the consistent social media hate that Megan Thee Stallion received despite losing her mother early into her career and the trial as a whole. “The fact that people were still able to find it within their nasty, evil a** hearts and spirits to try to tear her apart was devastating.”

Tory Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence on Dec. 23, 2022. The Brampton artist is facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation.