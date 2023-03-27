Soulja Boy Irate After Fans Choose $250 In Food Stamps Over Dinner With Him

Soulja Boy went on a rant about people choosing $250 worth of food stamps over a dinner with him, following a viral questionnaire video. The rapper who deems himself “first” to do almost everything, called the participants in the video, “broke” and said that they’d, “never make it out the hood.”

The viral video belongs to South New Jersey-based platform 856 Entertainment. On Wednesday (March 22), a young man went around asking random ladies if they’d pick a dinner with the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” legend or $250 in food stamps. Almost all of the women chose the latter.

As the video made its way across Soulja Boy’s desk this week, he had a lot to say about what participants chose.

“Suck my d*ck. Ya’ll ain’t ever gonna make it out the hood,” he started his rant. “Y’all ni**as gon’ die broke. I wouldn’t have dinner with y’all pu**y AIDS-infested h*es anyway. I would not have dinner with no broke a** bi**h from New Jersey anyway. I would not have dinner with no crackhead looking h*es anyway.”

Soulja threw NJ under the bus because of where the platform is based. However, he continued, “Bi**hes could not be in the same room with me. Ya’ll ni**as gon’ die in the hood, gon’ die broke, and gon’ never touch a million dollars. Never gon’ touch 30 million, ya’ll ain’t never gon’ touch 100K in a day, you gon’ die broke, you lived your whole life broke, bi**ch. You ain’t gon’ never be sh*t.”

The viral question that has been asked time and time again in a variety of ways, stems from the infamous 2021 debate about choosing between “$500,000 or dinner with Jay-Z.” The viral discussion on Twitter both garnered answers from people who would choose the money and others who would take the dinner with Hov.

Amid the massive debate going on, Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming platform tweeted out, “Take the $500K.”

Take the $500K. — TIDAL (@TIDAL) September 9, 2021

Soulja Boy has proven himself to be a great candidate for business advice. The rapper and serial entrepreneur has a host of business ventures that he’s invested in, including the $400 Soulja Boy TRDR Pocket gaming console, The Soap Shop, NFT’s, his own clothing line S.O.D.M.G, a Soulja Exotics cannabis line, and real estate.

Take a look as participants answer whether they’d take government assistance over a dinner with Big Draco, and his full response above.

What would you choose?