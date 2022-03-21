Soulja Boy Expecting His First Baby, A Son

Soulja Boy has to pass down his title of Young Draco considering he is preparing to welcome a son into the world.

The rapper took to Instagram with a surprise outdoor gender reveal posted on Saturday (March 19). In the 47-second video, Soulja dropped an oversized egg on the grass that released bright blue powder into the wind and then, excitedly ran towards the mother of his child to celebrate the news.

The pair were surrounded by loved ones as a giant baby danced behind them. The mystery woman is a celebrity hairstylist, based in Los Angeles, named Jackilyn Martinez. She has worked with the likes of Brandy, Cordae, Sy’Rai, Kim Kardashian, Tamar Braxton, The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

According to Page Six, Soulja shared that having a son was the one thing he was missing in life. In an Instagram story from September 2021, he wrote, “I have everything I want in life except for a son. God please bless me I’ve been patient.”

This past Sunday (March 20), he posted an Instagram story that read, “THANK YOU GOD. SUCH A BLESSING. DEAR SON I WILL LOVE U FOREVER.”

This is the first child for the 31-year-old rapper. Neither Martinez nor Soulja shared the due date for their child.