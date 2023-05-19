Soulja Boy May Have Been The First Rapper “Talking” To Ice Spice Ahead Of Fame

Soulja Boy has revealed that he was in conversation with Ice Spice ahead of the Bronx rapper’s fame in a new interview with Bootleg Kev. He also expressed that the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rhymer is one of his favorite artists out right now.

“I like Ice Spice, I ain’t gonna cap,” Soulja said when speaking on artists of today that he listens to. “They gonna be like, ‘He picked a girl,’ but yeah, she new, she popping, I like what she doing. On gang, I found out about her before she got popping off.”

Revealing that he was in her DMs, he added, “I was talking to her and her sh*t just took off. I like seeing sh*t like that, like a muthaf**ka just be under the radar and then just take off. I like seeing sh*t like that.”

Soulja also revealed that the two of them may have music in the works. Speaking to collaborating with Ice, he said, “Hell yeah! We already talked. I be talking to her. Shout out to Ice Spice, she cool. I like what she doing, for sure.”

Watch below.

Ice Spice has had a breakout year, as her latest feat includes her and Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana (Remix)” outdoing the Top 25 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. In result, the 23-year-old earned her first No. 1 song.

The “People’s Princess” revealed recently that her love for rapping isn’t something that came to her overnight. She expressed to Paper magazine that her father, who was prominent underground rapper years ago, inspired her to follow in his footsteps.

“He definitely inspired me to want to record,” she told the publication. “I remember being in the studio with him. I was a toddler, probably. And I remember little flashes. Of course, not every detail, but small things like that being shown to you at such a young age make an impression on you.”

Ice Spice attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

“Subconsciously, I ended up becoming an artist because I saw my father be one first,” she added. “He’s a music lover himself. He’s a true Hip Hop head, beyond me, honestly. He knows everything. He’s always educating me on Hip Hop and sh*t like that.”

Take a look at Soulja Boy speak on Ice Spice above.