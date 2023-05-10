Soulja Boy Blasts Lil Durk And NBA YoungBoy For Album Release Showdown

Soulja Boy has inserted himself into NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk’s beef, as the rapper voiced his umbrage over the rivals’ releasing their forthcoming albums on the say day his next project is slated to drop.

The “Crank That” creator hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday evening (May 9) and took aim at both artists in a verbal tirade. His first target was Lil Durk, whom he challenged to settle his disagreement with NBA YoungBoy using fisticuffs while expressing his displeasure over their shared release date.

“Lil Durk, you scary as f**k. If you gon’ fight YoungBoy, gon’ fight him, ni**a,” Soulja said. “F**k wrong with you, boy? I know you seen me announce my album, ni**a … And the next day you gon’ hop on here talking ’bout you ‘Almost Healed.’ Man, you almost lame, ni**a.”

The rapper then addressed Durk and YoungBoy’s history of sending subliminal disses, as well as doing “weird sh*t” such as painting their nails. “Is y’all ni**as gon’ scrap or what y’all gonna do? All this back-and-forth sneak dissing sh*t, go on with that sh*t. Y’all ni**as painting y’all nails, doing all type of weird sh*t. Stop playing with me, ni**a.

Soulja also predicted that his album would perform better than both rappers’ efforts combined while further accusing them of copying him. “May 12th, ni**a, Soulja Season. Y’all ni*as tripping. I’m finna outsell Lil Durk and YoungBoy at the same time. Add Lil Durk’s album sales and add YB album sales, add them together … This my date, ni**a, May 12th. Y’all only tryna drop ’cause y’all seen me drop, ni**a.”

Turning his focus back on the Chicago and Baton Rouge natives’ own discord, the 32-year-old continued to instigate, speculating that both rappers are using their beef for clout and have no intentions on causing harm to one another. “Y’all ni**as scary as f**k. Not finna get in the ring, not finna go behind the wall, not finna scrap, not finna do nothing. Come on with all that back-and-forth sh*t. Y’all do that sh*t for clout. Cut it out, boy … After this, I don’t wanna see no more ni**as dropping on the same date as me, on God.”

Big Draco then singled out Durk in particular, saying, “Lil Durk, you lame, ni**a. Stop copying, copycat-ass ni**a. You could’ve dropped your sh*t next month, bi**h. You could’ve dropped your sh*t next week. All you scary-a** copycat-a** ni**as, I’m tired of y’all f**k ni**as watching me.”

Soulja’s comments follow NBA YoungBoy’s lengthy Twitter rant addressing Lil Durk, who YoungBoy has been at odds with in recent years. Lil Durk’s Almost Healed and NBA YoungBoy’s Richest Opp albums are each scheduled to drop on Friday (May 12), the same day as Soulja Boy’s latest effort The Biggest Opp.

See Soulja Boy’s Instagram Live comments below.