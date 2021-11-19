Soulja Boy Pulled From Millennium Tour Following Young Dolph’s Death

Soulja Boy has been pulled from select dates on the Millennium Tour in light of his feud with late rapper Young Dolph. According to the announcement by G-Squared Events on Thursday night (Nov. 18), Soulja will not be performing during the tour’s upcoming stops in St. Louis and Memphis, where Dolph was tragically gunned down.

“The safety and welfare of our patrons are the first and foremost priority,” reads their statement. “We pride ourselves on bringing high-quality concert experiences to our patrons. In times like this, we will stop at nothing to ensure that everyone that participates in these experiences is healthy, safe, and quite frankly having a good time.”

Following the news, Soulja issued his reaction via social media, arguing that despite the fact that he’ll still be compensated for those tour dates, Dolph’s death shouldn’t affect his ability to perform and entertain his fans. “I’m still getting paid what him dying got do with me? I’m tryna see my fans,” he wrote in the announcement post.

Prior to Dolph’s death, Soulja Boy had some choice words for the Paper Route Empire boss and his team, including alluding to putting a $100,000 bounty on the Rich Slave rapper. However, despite the timing of his comments, Soulja Boy is not believed to be connected to Dolph’s death.