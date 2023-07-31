Soulja Boy’s Net Worth Is Negative, Judge Says

Soulja Boy’s net worth is believed to be negative. During the rapper’s ongoing court battle with his ex-girlfriend, a judge has reportedly recommended that “Crank That” star slash his expenses to pay off $472,000 due to his current fiscal status.

According to XXL, one of the critical suggestions saw the judge suggesting the controversial musician move out of his $25,000/month home and relocate to a “modest” $10,000 a month location. The “Turn My Swag On” artist motioned to get the ruling thrown out, but the file was denied.

Court documents also reveal that the entertainer, né DeAndre Cortez Way, has no money in his banking account and owes a $1 million tax lien. Due to the rapper failing to show his financial records to the court, the judge deemed Way’s net worth negative. However, the court maintains that the artist can “generate income to deal with his debt” considering his pricy rent.

Soulja Boy attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Raglin/Getty Images for BET

“Defendant must be earning money from somewhere sufficient to pay for the rent and whatever other monthly expenses he has. In other words, the defendant is paying $300,000/year in rent alone,” the doc reads. “It stands to reason that he must have some other living expenses. And that money must come from somewhere. It is not coming from loans, for the defendant did not testify as to any other debts.“

The documents also further reveal Way’s collection of limited assets. As of July 2023, he owns three cars, reportedly listed at $600,000, jewelry priced at $18,000, and $50,000 worth of stocks.

But, Way’s lawyer remarked that he couldn’t liquidate his investments because the cars and jewelry are essential to his image as a rapper.