Soulja Boy Says OG Rappers Are Gatekeeping Knowledge From Younger Hip-Hop Artists

Soulja Boy has something to say about the state of Hip-Hop. On Monday (May 30), Young Draco—who’s proclaimed himself as the first of many endeavors—argued on Instagram Live that his superiors in the rap game have been gatekeeping knowledge from the younger generation and have “failed” them.

“Don’t get it f**ked up. You gotta work hard, you know what I’m saying?” he began. “I feel like in a way, the motherf**king game failed us because they’re not kicking back enough knowledge to the young ni**as. They not telling the youngin’s how to get no money. They not tellin ni**as how to go out and run up some bands. That’s why my youngins out here going crazy. Airing sh*t out, spinning sh*t. Cause I feel like they failed us in a way.”

In a tracksuit complimented by some hefty neck-pieces, he continued his thoughts saying, “All the [OG’s] you supposed to be kicking knowledge. Y’all supposed to be kicking game to the young ni**as so they really running up a bankroll and that’s the problem I’m trying to tell you [bro]. Like, n**as look back and be like where did this ni**a go wrong or what happened? I’m like y’all not kicking back enough knowledge to the young ni**as.”

Having a career spanning over 10 years, Soulja Boy too can be considered somewhat a part of the older generation of rappers. His 2007 smash hit, “Crank That,” can be considered the spark of “viral culture.” Fans seemed to argue just that after hearing his point.

With mixed opinions, fans went back and forth and argued if the older generation of rappers is gatekeeping, or if the younger generation is less receptive to seasoned knowledge.

One Instagram user [@Orlandezshow] responded to Soulja Boy and commented: “So much content out there with older Black men talking and giving game. It always be those that don’t have the ability to listen & learn saying this. lol lol lol.” Another fan [@Phyzyc_] said, “Bro you been famous for 13 yrs, you do it.”

