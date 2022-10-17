Soulja Boy Pays Man $1K To Be His “Sandwich Holder”

Soulja Boy attends the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Soulja Boy has revealed he paid a man $1,000 to be his sandwich holder.

In a viral video from Saturday (Oct. 15), the rapper, legally known as DeAndre Cortez Way, is seen wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, flashing a wide grin before introducing the random man next to him.

“I’m the first rapper with a sandwich holder,” Big Draco exclaimed as he pivoted to the man holding his sandwich. “Hold my sandwich, ni**a.”

The unknown man holding Soulja’s sandwich then bragged to the camera, detailing the amount of money he was paid to complete the task. “That ni**a gave me $1,000 to hold a sandwich. I’m a sandwich-holding son of a bi**h!”

Elsewhere, Soulja Boy was recently confronted by legendary producer Teddy Riley for allegedly abusing his daughter.

On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Riley, 54, sat down with VladTV and discussed Nia Riley’s 2019 relationship with Way. The record producer admitted that he confronted Soulja Boy before receiving an apology.

However, the legendary Harlemite called for him to apologize to his daughter for the pain he caused her.

“Soulja Boy knows who I am,” he said. “And he knows I’m deep. He knows I’m very deep. We had an altercation. I was called a lot of names, and I got an apology,” the New Jack Swing creator expressed. “I’m looking for an apology for what he’s done to my daughter. As a man, I’m looking for that, and I think she deserves it.”

Watch the interview below.