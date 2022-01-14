Soulja Boy Warns New Young Rappers To Leave The Street Life Alone

Soulja Boy has been gearing up for the release of his new docuseries, The Life Of Draco, which is set to premiere on Jan. 21 and will consist of six episodes placing the enterprising rap star’s life and professional pursuits under a microscope. In a recent interview promoting the series, Soulja voiced his concern on the rising number of rappers being murdered or getting incarcerated due to their ties to the streets.

“I got favorite new rappers, but they be getting locked up,” expressed the Big Draco 2 rapper. “Free the young talent, man. We got to keep our new talent out the streets. Every time I find a new rapper, they getting locked up. So free the young rappers, man. I know it’s hard in the streets, but you can’t be in the streets and be a rapper at the same time. You got to separate it.”

Soulja continued, adding, “To everybody that’s out there listening, man, if you want to be a rapper and take it seriously, you can’t have one foot in and one foot out, man,” he said with conviction. “You got to have both feet in, man. You know what I’m saying? A lot of people want to be in the streets and rap at the same time, which is what the people want because it’s our life story. But once you get that chance where you can see that your platform is elevated from the streets now, when you got millions of eyes on you and you got millions of dollars in revenue, you got to switch it up.”

Driving his point home, the 31-year-old reiterated his opinion that getting out of the streets is necessary to building a successful and sustainable career in any arena. “It got to be a point where you just got to get out the streets,” warned the Atlanta rep. “A lot of artists want to stay in the streets, and it’s hard. I would want to be in the streets too, but I can’t be in the streets and be an actor and be No. 1 at the box office. I can’t be in the streets.”

Tune in to The Life Of Draco on Jan. 21 on REVOLT TV.