Soulja Boy Claps Back At WizKid Over Decade-Old Tweet

Soulja Boy has a history of exchanging bars with his musical peers, but the rapper recently made waves with his response to an old social media post by Nigerian artist Wizkid. In a May 2010 tweet, the Afropop star deemed Soulja’s music as unimpressive and wrote, “I swear soulja boy is wack!..jeeeezzzzz!” Wizkid’s tweet was posted months prior to the release of Soulja’s third studio album, The DeAndre Way.

While it’s unclear how the decade-old tweet resurfaced, it wasn’t long before it caught Big Draco’s attention, with the veteran promptly clapping back, responding to Wizkid’s initial post with a slight up, referring to him in a derogatory manner. “Ya mama Wack,” Soulja wrote, before adding, “Shut ya bi**h a** up.” As of press time, Wizkid has yet to respond.

Ya mama Wack. Shut ya bitch ass up https://t.co/Ic8SMiCFuU — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) July 10, 2022

Soulja’s retort comes a month after he found himself at odds with rapper A$AP Rocky, who attributed rap’s lack of maturation to the rise of Soulja Boy, who made his debut in 2007 with his chart-topping single “Crank That (Soulja Boy).”

“Rap is in its adolescence, and it’s been stuck here since Soulja Boy,” Rocky said at the time. “Before, everybody looked 35 and up. When Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, T.I., and Jeezy and Ross were on, rappers looked old. Then, we had Lil’ Bow Wow, and that was it. That all changed with the internet and self-releasing. Now, rap is stuck in this braggadocious adolescent space. It’s not as mature.”

Soulja would promptly respond to Rocky’s comments, chalking the criticism to being influenced by outward opinions of him and his music. “Come on, man. Stop listening to people, bro,” Soulja said. “N*s don’t know what the f they talking about, on gang.”

As for Wizkid, the international hitmaker has kept busy as of late. He’s appeared alongside Chris Brown on the singer’s Breezy track “Call Me Everyday,” was added to the Wireless Festival 2022 lineup, and hobnobbed with fellow Afrobeats stars Burna Boy and Tems at legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell’s Balenciaga party.