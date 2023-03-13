South African Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Collapsing On Stage

Costa Titch at the memorial service of Rikhado Muziwendlovu Chifaro Makhado, better known as Riky Rick at Wanderers Cricket Stadium on March 04, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Ricy Rick (34) passed away in the early hours of February 23 in Johannesburg.

Popular South African rapper Costa Titch died this past weekend. The 28-year-old collapsed while performing at a festival.

Footage from the event shows the “Big Flexa” rapper falling down while performing at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday (March 11). He was helped up by a backup dancer and continued rapping before falling entirely off the stage.

He was confirmed dead hours later via a post by his family on his Instagram page. “Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name ‘Costa Titch,'” they wrote. “It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.”

costa titch collapsed on the stage during his performance and died. ?? #Ripcostatitch pic.twitter.com/LwKSNx8JCc — billy? (@billymiltons) March 11, 2023

“We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth. As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves,” they continued. “The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.”

Costa Titch was making major waves in the South African music scene. Akon signed the “Activate” rapper to his record label Konvict Kulture and jumped on the remix to “Big Flexa” which also featured Ma Gang Official and Alfa Kat.

VIBE sends its condolences to Costa Titch’s family, loved ones, and fans.