Spice, Queen Of Dancehall, Is Pregnant

Spice, the self-proclaimed Queen of Dancehall, is pregnant.

The news comes not long after the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star had seemingly disappeared online amid rumors that a plastic surgery had gone wrong.

The 40-year-old announced her pregnancy on Tuesday (March 14). Dripping in a bold blue monochromatic look, the singer held her baby bump with the caption, “God has been so good to me [blue heart emojis]” She did not specify if the color selection coincided with a gender reveal.

In November 2022, Spice had fans worried sick after she revealed that she was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, but denied any reports saying she had a heart attack, was in a coma, or nearly died.

“Thank you Jesus for saving my life,” she wrote on Instagram. The current mother of two explained, “I suffered a damage hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis, as a result I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery. As you know I’ve been off Social Media for a while to rest mentally, so little did I know that during my medical scare it was already been said that I had a heart attack, I was in a Coma , and I also died but none of that is true. However I’m still recovering from what really happened so thanks so much for all the prayers and concerns, please take great care of yourself, eat, live, love laugh, like it’s your last day, I LOVE YOU ALL SO SO MUCH.”

Later, Spice joked that she won’t be jumping off any speaker boxes in the near future.

Prior to her health scare, Spice released her latest album, Emancipated, the followup to her first GRAMMY-nominated LP, 10.