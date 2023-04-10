Spice Details Nearly Fatal Hospitalization From Sepsis Illness, Talks Recovery

Queen of Dancehall Spice has further detailed her nearly-fatal hospitalization from a sepsis illness back in October.

Following a March announcement of a maternity shoot that turned out to be symbolic for a “rebirth,” Spice spoke with TMZ about her second chance at life, and explained exactly what she went through ahead of recovery.

“It was just about celebrating my new life. Giving God glory,” she wrote following her maternity shoot backlash. “Giving God thanks for this new life. New Journey. Second rebirth, I’m a brand new person I feel rejuvenated.”

God has been so good to me. ??? pic.twitter.com/qTrtscPcGw — Spice ? (@spiceofficial) March 14, 2023

Speaking with the news outlet, the “God A Bless Me” singer revealed that it took 14 doctors and three open-chest operations to save her life. She also shared that she spent two months in the hospital, and an additional six months recovering, which included learning how to eat, walk and talk again. Spice also shared video footage of her in the hospital.

“God is real and God saved my life. I died and I escaped death and I was given another chance and that’s all that matters to me right now,” the Jamaica-native said.

“The sepsis was attacking every organ in my body,” she further explained. “I was basically on a liquid diet… I lost over 30lbs because I couldn’t eat at all for almost two months.

While hospitalized, Spice also underwent skin grafting due to the illness eating away at the skin on her stomach.

Recalling the experience, she said, “When I woke up from the whole sepsis, I had tubes in my mouth that was helping me to breathe because the sepsis started attacking my organs, and it weakened my lungs.”

Spice then expressed that in order to get back on stage and perform, she had to undergo voice training.

“I was devastated,” she said. See below.

“Thank you Jesus for saving my life,” she wrote back in November on Instagram. “I suffered a damage hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis, as a result I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery. As you know I’ve been off Social Media for a while to rest mentally, so little did I know that during my medical scare it was already been said that I had a heart attack, I was in a Coma, and I also died but none of that is true.”

She added, “However I’m still recovering from what really happened so thanks so much for all the prayers and concerns, please take great care of yourself, eat, live, love laugh, like it’s your last day, I LOVE YOU ALL SO SO MUCH.”

Check out Spice’s latest music video where she reenacts her “traumatic” experience below.