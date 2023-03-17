Spice Is Not Pregnant, Despite Maternity Shoot

Earlier this week, Reggae legend Spice shared a photo on her Instagram from an apparent maternity shoot, where she showed off a huge baby bump and pushed a stroller. The post immediately went viral, as many were concerned for her health while others congratulated her.

However, on Friday (March 17) the “Queen of Dancehall” clarified that her maternity photo actually represents her rebirth and not a pregnancy.

The Love & Hip-Hop star started, “Big up to Father God. Big up to Jesus. He literally gave me a new life and that’s what I’m celebrating. That’s all it is.” She then went on to assure that she never meant to offend anyone who suffers from infertility, and sympathizes with women who are going through such.

“It was just about celebrating my new life. Giving God glory,” she continued. “Giving God thanks for this new life. New Journey. Second rebirth, I’m a brand new person I feel rejuvenated.”

In a follow up video, Spice explained that she suffered complications from a surgery back in October that was almost fatal for her. The mom-of-two detailed that she had a life-threatening hernia that sent her into a “sepsis shock,” affecting her lungs and skin.

She then revealed that she “died” in Dominican Republic during the procedure and was brought back by doctors who opened her chest and “never gave up” on her. See video below.

“Thank you Jesus for saving my life,” she wrote back in November on Instagram. “I suffered a damage hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis, as a result I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery. As you know I’ve been off Social Media for a while to rest mentally, so little did I know that during my medical scare it was already been said that I had a heart attack, I was in a Coma, and I also died but none of that is true.”

She added, “However I’m still recovering from what really happened so thanks so much for all the prayers and concerns, please take great care of yourself, eat, live, love laugh, like it’s your last day, I LOVE YOU ALL SO SO MUCH.”