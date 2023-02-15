Spike Lee Calls Beyoncé’s Album Of The Year Snub “Straight-Up Bulls**t”

Despite Beyoncé making history at the 2023 Grammy Awards as the most-decorated artist of all time, many are still infuriated that RENAISSANCE didn’t walk away with its well-deserved Album of the Year win. Spike Lee, in particular, is still slamming The Recording Academy over the snub.

Lee had a mouthful to say to The Guardian about Bey being nominated four times and losing to white artists each time. “I’m not the male president of the Bey Hive, but I love and support Beyoncé. Her album is amazing. I know she’s won multiple Grammys, but four times nominated for Album of the Year and she’s lost every time? No disrespect to those artists like Adele or Harry Styles who won. It’s not their fault, but that’s some straight-up bulls**t,” declared the Oscar-winning director, 65.

He continued, “There’s a history of great Black artists who come up for these awards and don’t win. We all know their work is great because art speaks for itself, but then it always comes down to this tricky territory of validation. Do Black artists say: ‘F**k it’—or seek white validation and chase awards? It’s straight-up shenanigans, skulduggery, subterfuge. Or as the British say: It’s some poppycock!”

At this year’s Grammys, Bey took home wins for Best R&B Song with “CUFF IT,” Best Traditional R&B Performance with “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” Best Dance/Electronic Recording with “BREAK MY SOUL,” and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album with RENAISSANCE. She is also the first Black woman to win in the latter category.

Though fans are still ready to riot, it seems the mother of three has made peace with the upset. She released the highly-requested “CUFF IT – WETTER REMIX” and shared a celebratory montage after the ceremony. See below.