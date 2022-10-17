Spike Lee To Tell Colin Kaepernick’s “Real Story” With New Documentary

Spike Lee was first revealed to be directing a Colin Kaepernick documentary for ESPN in February. After months of silence, the Oscar winner, 65, has provided a long-awaited update on the project.

“It’s his story, not the false narratives,” Lee told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday (Oct. 15) while attending the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala.

He continued, “Six years the National Football League has stopped him from playing, [but] he still gets up at 4 or 4:30 every morning to train, five to six days a week. So when that next phone call comes, he’ll be ready. He’ll be ready.”

The untitled project is confirmed to be a multi-part series as part of Kaepernick’s first-look deal with Disney. When asked about an anticipated release date, Lee teased, “Well, it’ll probably be out before he plays [again].”

Back in May, the former quarterback took part in his first NFL workout in five years with the Las Vegas Raiders. A month prior, the new father of one revealed his interest in getting back to playing professionally.

“I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick, 34, told the I Am Athlete podcast. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door…More than anything, we’re just looking for a chance to walk through a door. I’ll handle the rest from there.”

Watch Spike Lee speak on the activist and his NFL protests with CNN below.