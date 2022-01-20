Spike Lee To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At 2022 Directors Guild Of America Awards

Spike Lee is set to be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Directors Guild Of America Awards.

“Icon. Trailblazer. Visionary. Spike Lee has changed the face of cinema, and there is no single word that encapsulates his significance to the craft of directing,” said DGA president Lesli Linka Glatte in a press release.

“From his groundbreaking Do the Right Thing, BlacKkKlansman, and everything in-between – to his signature ‘double dolly’ shot, Spike is an innovator on so many levels. His bold and passionate storytelling over the past three decades has masterfully entertained, as it held a stark mirror to our society and culture. And while he is no stranger to huge commercial success, he is also the beating heart of independent film. Even as countless filmmakers call Spike their mentor and inspiration, he continues to devote his time to teaching future generations how to make their mark. We are thrilled to present Spike with the DGA’s highest honor.”

Spike Lee poses backstage during the 46th Chaplin Award Gala Honoring Spike Lee on September 09, 2021 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lee’s decades-long career of creating “Spike Lee Joints” has resulted in iconic on-screen moments and films which stand as classics in Black cinema and beyond. His resume includes She’s Gotta Have It, School Daze, Do the Right Thing, Mo’ Better Blues, Jungle Fever, Malcolm X, Crooklyn, Girl 6, Get on the Bus, He Got Game, Bamboozled, She Hate Me, Inside Man, Miracle at St. Anna, Red Hook Summer, Old Boy, and more.

In 2002, the Guild awarded Lee a DGA Honor for his distinguished contributions to our nation’s culture in support of filmmaking, and in 2018, his film BlacKkKlansmen earned a DGA Award nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film. In addition to two DGA Award nominations, Lee is a five-time Oscar nominee and was awarded an Honorary Oscar in 2015 for his lifetime achievement and contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences.

Throughout DGA’s 86-year history, 36 directors have been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Past recipients include Frank Capra (1959), Alfred Hitchcock (1968), Orson Welles (1984), Billy Wilder (1985), Steven Spielberg (2000), Martin Scorsese (2003), Miloš Forman (2013), and most recently Ridley Scott (2017).

The Award will be presented at the 74th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, March 12, 2022.