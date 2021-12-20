Spike Lee And Netflix Enter Creative Partnership

American film director, producer, screenwriter, actor, and professor Spike Lee is seen at a NBA game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Oct. 30, 2021 in New Orleans.

Spike Lee is set to bring more of his creative ideas to life on Netflix through a new creative partnership. The streaming giant announced a deal with the Academy Award-winning director that will have Lee direct and produce narrative feature films under a multi-year deal. The partnership between the two kicks off in January.

“There Is No Better Way For Me And My Company 40Acres And A Mule Filmworks To Begin The New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott And Tendo-Da Fearless Leaders Of NETFLIX,” said Spike Lee in a press statement. “Besides My Joints,We Together Will Focus On The New Diverse Storytellers,YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth,Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

Spike Lee attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The deal comes after Lee and Netflix experienced joint success with him writing and directing Da 5 Bloods, writing and directing the She’s Gotta Have It series, directing Rodney King, and producing See You Yesterday.

“Throughout Spike’s incredible career, his writing and directing have remained searing and insightful about our times, while still being incredibly entertaining,” remarked Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film at Netflix. “We’re privileged to enter this new partnership with Spike and look forward to bringing the next chapter of films from Brooklyn’s very own to the world.”

According to the press release, the deal will not only cultivate new projects from Spike Lee, but also invest in and provide financial support to develop new talent and increase representation in the entertainment industry.