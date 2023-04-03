Spliff Star Reveals Slapping Busta Rhymes Was The Start Of Their Friendship

Spliff Star and Busta Rhymes perform onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Spliff Star shared the comical story behind he and Busta Rhymes’ friendship as a guest on Math Hoffa’s podcast My Expert Opinion on Saturday (April 1). Born William Lewis, the 51-year-old reflected on how he and a young Trevor Smith Jr. would form a lifelong bond after beefing over a shared romantic interest.

“He faked married this girl named Janice,” Spliff Star began. “I had a big a*s crush on her and ni**as ran up the block and was like, ‘Yo, yo, that ni**a Trev, he married your girl,” he remembered. “He married what? Mind you, this ni**a tall, I’m short. I said, ‘Where he at?’ Ni**a, Buss was standing right there, I jumped up and smacked the shit outta him. Bow!”

“Everybody like ‘Oh sh*t,’ even Busta,” Spliff continued, acting out the shocked reaction. “That’s how we met.”

The iconic duo recently took the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards to perform “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and “Look At Me Now” as part of The Academy’s tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

Organized by Questlove, the massive performance chronicled different eras in Hip-Hop history featuring performances from Busta and Spliff, Missy Elliott, Lil Baby, Method Man, Salt-N-Pepa, LL Cool J, GloRilla, Queen Latifah, and more.

“From the Bronx to TikTok, to the whole world,” LL declared at the end of the set. “For the culture! Rock the Bells!”

Check out the segment featuring Busta Rhymes and Spliff star below.