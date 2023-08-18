St. Lunatic’s Ali Vows To Never Perform With Nelly Due To “Owed Money”

St. Lunatic’s Ali revealed that he would never perform with Nelly again due to a money dispute. During an interview with VLAD TV, the St. Louis native opened up about his relationship with Nelly. He detailed that their fearless leader often went months without paying Ali for his work. As Ali Jones continued, he mentioned that an unnamed figure attempted to sabotage Nelly and the group’s finances.

“I’ll say like it could be $90,000 or $70,000,” he expressed. “When that conversation happens, I’ll get a check. It’ll be $13,000. Now you’ll be f**ked up now because what is this $13,000 for? You owe me $91,000. What did you pay me for? At the end of it, it’s gonna be $66,000 because he’s far behind on the payments.”

“A tiger ain’t never gon’ change his stripes,” he added. “I watched it for 20 years, and I’m the butt of the joke because it took me 20 years to realize it. I could put a never, ever behind it will I ever hit the stage or do anything with him…He has no real raw good intentions, not for us. We’ve all sat together to search for a time when he did that didn’t benefit him. He wouldn’t do that—not for us. He’s always going to spoon-feed you so he can stay in a position of control..[Nelly] got $50 million. I’m happy for him. That’s what he wants. He wants a billion.”

Ali’s revelation arrives months after Nelly cashed in on his catalog. In June 2023, the Country Grammar legend sold half of his catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners for $50 million, which included eight of his LPs.

Songs featured in the lucrative deal included “Hot In Herre,” “Dilemma,” featuring Kelly Rowland, and “Ride Wit Me.” While these tracks aren’t the full display of what Harbour will receive, the cuts are some of the rapper’s most well-known and celebrated across the culture.

Famously, “Dilemma” earned a GRAMMY for Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 45th annual award show. “Hot In Herre” took home the hardware for Best Male Rap Solo Performance the same night.

Watch the video above.