“Stanky Leg” Rapper Oh Boy Prince Struck By 18-Wheeler Debris While Driving

Oh Boy Prince, one-fourth of the GS Boyz, was recently involved in a car accident resulting in the artist being severely injured.

During an interview with The Shade Room Teens, the entertainer, legally known as Matthew Griffith, revealed that the accident occurred on Jan. 6 as he and his girlfriend, Unique Musick, were en route to an interview in Dallas.

The couple was driving in the outside left lane when an 18-wheeler’s brake pad suddenly broke loose and hit their car’s windshield and dashboard before cracking Griffith in the face, knocking him out unconscious.

Musick said she immediately grabbed the wheel to avoid an on-road collision and steered her and her boyfriend to safety. Once he regained consciousness, the “Stanky Leg” rapper said he stomped on the brakes as Unique phoned 911. The couple spoke about the incident, disclosing their shock over what transpired.

“I was at a loss for words,” Griffith said. “I guess I was numb. The impact fractured the bones in my face and right eye socket, so they had to put plates in my face, and screws and wires in my jaw.”

“All I could think about is my son being without his parents, so my main focus was getting us to safety as quickly as possible and getting Prince help,” Musick added.

The girlfriend also shared an update on Facebook before the start of his surgeries, alerting their fans of his condition at the time.

“Update I Came Home To Get Clothes And Stuff Headed Back To [the] Hospital,” she typed. “He Hasn’t Had Surgery Yet So It’s Just A Waiting Game Keep Praying. They Stitched His Face Back It And It’s Looking Good I’ll be Back Later With Another Update Love Y’all.”

After the accident, the artist was transported to a nearby hospital. Griffith stayed at the unnamed hospital for five days while the medical staff performed three surgeries to reconstruct his face and mouth.