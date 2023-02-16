Stanley Wilson Jr., Ex-NFL Player, Dead At 40

Stanley Wilson of the Detroit Lions poses for his 2007 NFL headshot at photo day in Detroit, Michigan.

Stanley Wilson Jr., a former Detroit Lions cornerback, has died at age 40 after suddenly collapsing at a mental health hospital, TMZ Sports reports.

Wilson, the son of ex-Cincinnati Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr., had previously been in police custody following his detainment for vandalism in August 2022.

According to the outlet, he was accused of “taking a bath in an outdoor fountain” after plundering the $30 million Hollywood Hills property, causing $5,000 worth of damage. The LAPD stated that the athlete was charged with two felony counts of vandalism and one count of second-degree burglary.

The former professional football player was deemed to be too “incompetent” to stand trial for his alleged crimes. On Feb. 1, Stanley was then transferred to the Metropolitan State Hospital in Los Angeles County, with authorities recalling the athlete’s intake into the mental health facility where, suddenly, the man collapsed.

Bernard Berrian #80 of the Chicago Bears misses a catch as Stanley Wilson #31 and Fernando Bryant #25 of the Detroit Lions defend on September 30, 2007 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Bears 37-27. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions selected the ex-defensive back during the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Wilson played three seasons for the NFC North team before his career came to a halt at the beginning of the 2008 season after suffering an Achilles injury.

ESPN reports Stanley Wilson Jr. played in 32 in the NFL, completing eight pass breakups, a forced fumble, and 87 total tackles to end his career.

VIBE sends our condolences to Stanley Wilson Jr’s family and friends.